bl04COprotest-1.JPG

A peaceful group gathered in protest at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue in Bloomington on the night of Friday, May 29, in memory of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer May 25 in Minneapolis.
bl04COprotest-3.jpg

A peaceful group gathered in protest at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue in Bloomington on the night of Friday, May 29, in memory of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer May 25 in Minneapolis.
bl04COprotest-2.JPG

A peaceful group gathered in protest at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue in Bloomington on the night of Friday, May 29, in memory of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer May 25 in Minneapolis.

To view the photos posted to Facebook on Friday, May 29, visit https://trimurl.co/JmiSp0 (link shortened).

Tags

Load comments