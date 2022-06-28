The iconic Edina Theatre sign came down from its perch at 50th & France Monday, June 20.

The art deco-style sign will undergo a six-week restoration project, Steve Mann, co-owner of Mann Theatres, which operates the theater, told the Edina City Council June 21.

Mann Theatres, which has been leading a massive renovation of the historic building since earlier this year, told the Sun Current in May that it planned to reopen this summer.

