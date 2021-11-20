Rotarians from Edina, Bloomington, Richfield, Eden Prairie and south Minneapolis took part in the annual 2021 Rotary Club Veterans Day luncheon at Edina Country Club, Nov. 11. The event was put on to honor veterans and featured military music and a keynote speech by Minnesota National Guard Sgt.-First Class Joshua R. Guyse.
Rotary clubs as part of District 5950 collaborated on the event, which saw a crowd of 175 people.
“It was a very special day,” Joe Hayes, event co-chair and president-elect of Rotary Club of Edina, said in a press release.
Veterans from each branch of the military were honored while military hymns were played by the Rotary Brass Quintet, led by Rotarian and former Edina City Councilmember Mary Brindle. Veterans who were in attendance had served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Guyse, a veteran who was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn, gave the audience a personal testimony and encouraged the public to support veterans who are experiencing homelessness and mental health issues, and those who are seeking employment after serving.
Recognition also went to members of the Rotary Club of Minnesota Veterans. Afghan translators who assisted the U.S. military were also honored and in attendance at the event.
The event was emceed by KSTP-5 political reporter Tom Hauser. The “Presentation of Colors” was led by the Emergency Medical Services Division Honor Guard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.