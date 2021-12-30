Joyce Peterson, an Edina resident, creates needlepoint crafts, such as stockings and dolls, for the holidays. Her creations were on display this year on the fireplace of Avidor Edina, where Peterson lives, during a holiday party Dec. 15.

Peterson, 87, has been needlepointing for over 35 years, since her grandchildren started being born.

The pastime has since become “a passion,” Peterson told the Sun Current.

Peterson’s a “master craftsperson,” said Becky Fillinger, a close friend and fellow Avidor resident.

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments