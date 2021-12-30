Joyce Peterson, 87, sits with her needlepointed dolls at Avidor Edina, where she resides. Peterson has been needlepointing for over 35 years. This year, her work was on display on the fireplace of Avidor Edina during a holiday party. (Submitted photo)
Stockings created by Joyce Peterson, an Edina resident, on display at her daughter Julie’s house. She began creating stockings when her grandchildren started to be born, over 35 years ago. (Submitted photo)
Joyce Peterson, an Edina resident, creates needlepoint crafts, such as stockings and dolls, for the holidays. Her creations were on display this year on the fireplace of Avidor Edina, where Peterson lives, during a holiday party Dec. 15.
Peterson, 87, has been needlepointing for over 35 years, since her grandchildren started being born.
The pastime has since become “a passion,” Peterson told the Sun Current.
Peterson’s a “master craftsperson,” said Becky Fillinger, a close friend and fellow Avidor resident.
