Galleria wrapped its shopping center in custom floral graphics as part of its “FloralPop” initiative. The graphics will remain in place through mid-summer.

They were created by local artist Lindsey Made This, and are displayed on large vinyl wraps along the exterior of the Galleria.

In addition to this artwork, the main level entrances will also have metal floral displays, created by Studios Moss, according to the Galleria website.

