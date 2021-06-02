Students from Highlands Elementary in Edina worked last week to create a yarn art piece, which was then put on display at the school for the final week of class.
The students, who are part of the district’s WISE Guys after-school program in Community Education, constructed the yarn art piece over a week’s time. It was installed as a canopy at Highlands Elementary for people to be able to walk under. The piece included a 50-foot cable system and 500 pieces of yarn, said Blake Stolpestad, a community education services recreation leader for the school.
Kids could choose if they wanted to participate and how much time they wanted to spend on the project, with some deciding to stay for two to three hours to help build the piece.
“I was impressed,” Stolpestad said.
– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.