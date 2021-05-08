Edina High School students performed their show, “Shakespeare in Love” April 23-24 for a live audience of family and friends.
The play, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard, depicted a fictional relationship between Shakespeare and a young woman who attempts to be in one of his plays.
