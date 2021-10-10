Sorry, an error occurred.
Sophomore Sophia Stattine, of the Edina Cheer Team, participated in Edina High School’s 2021 Homecoming Parade, held Sept. 24. (Photo courtesy Edina Public Schools)
A float for EHS Thespians was part of Edina High School’s 2021 Homecoming Parade. (Photo courtesy Edina Public Schools)
The Edina High School Marching Band participated in the 2021 Homecoming Parade. (Photo courtesy Edina Public Schools)
Edina High School’s 2021 Homecoming Parade was held Sept. 24. Homecoming week ran Sept. 20-25.
Among the parade floats were the Edina High School Cheer Team, EHS Marching Band and EHS Thespians.
