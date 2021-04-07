Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny gives a double-thumbs up at an event outside of The Lynhall at 50th & France. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Nolan Mains at 50th & France sponsored an April 3 Easter-themed event, where kids could take photos with the Easter Bunny while getting balloon animals created.

Balloon artist

Balloon artist Becca Hurley, with A Touch of Magic Party Entertainment, creates balloon animals for kids. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Easter

Olivia Gardner, 3, (center) plays in a planter at 50th & France’s plaza that conveniently has Easter eggs strewn inside of it. Her sister, Charlotte Gardner, 1, (right) wore a matching sweater for photos with the Easter Bunny earlier. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Easter Bunny event

Families line up to take a photo with the Easter Bunny and to get a balloon animal. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

