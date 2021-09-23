Flags

The flags are meant to honor each of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Photo courtesy Jen Doval)
Club President Sofia Doval places a flag in the ground to honor a victim of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo courtesy Jen Doval)

Members of a conservative club at Edina High School, Turning Point USA-Edina, placed 2,977 flags in front of the school as part of the Young America’s Foundation’s Never Forget Project. The flags are meant to honor each of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

