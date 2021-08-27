The Centennial Lakes Farmers Market returned this summer following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the market was held at Rosland Park to allow for greater distancing between attendees.

This summer, vendors have been set up along Centennial Lakes’ scenic walkways 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 30. Though products vary weekly, patrons regularly see fresh produce, honey, jams, bakery items, flowers and more.

