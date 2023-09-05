BL07NW_BackToSchoolCUT4.jpg

Bloomington Public Schools Superintendent Eric Melbye greets students on their first day of school, Aug. 30, at Southwood Early Learning Center. (Submitted photo)
BL07NW_BackToSchoolCUT1.jpg

Phoebe To receives a warm welcome from Early Learning Services Manager Molly Hey on the first day of school, Aug. 30, at Bloomington Public Schools’ Pond Early Learning Center. (Submitted photo)
BL07NW_BackToSchoolCUT2.jpg

Families are welcomed by staff at Pond Early Learning Center on the morning of Aug. 30 as students head to class for the 2023-24 school year at Bloomington Public Schools. (Submitted photo)
BL07NW_BackToSchoolCUT3.jpg

Jamilah Umar is all smiles on the first day of school, Aug. 30, at Pond Early Learning Center in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)
BL07NW_BackToSchoolCUT5.jpg

Ezra Humphrey is greeted by Bloomington Public Schools Superintendent Eric Melbye on his first day of to school, Aug. 30, at Southwood Early Learning Center in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)
  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments