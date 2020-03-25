The Waters on 50th - flowers

Staff at the Waters on 50th senior living complex, located in the 50th & France area, gather up flowers that were supposed to be part of the Galleria 2020 Floral Experience with Bachman’s. That event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers made sure the plants did not go to waste, repurposing them as a day-brightener for those who are most at risk during the outbreak. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments