Graduates of the Edina Morningside High School Class of 1951, which was Edina High’s first graduating class, celebrate their 70th reunion Sept. 22 at the Edina Country Club. Edina High graduates who were in attendance at the event, from left to right, top row: Randy Cote, Frank Cardarelle, Marcia (Stonhouse) Fisher, Joan (Dermedy) Schweizer, Dwight Peterson, Tom Young, Dean Korthof and Clint Odell. Graduates from left to right, bottom row: Dick Rowland, Eloise (Todd) Savereide, Janet (Cruzen) Smith, Janet (Johnson) Nelson, Shirley (Muther) Randolph, David Sorum and Don Flaa. (Submitted photo)
