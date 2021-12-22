Centennial Lakes Park is looking for new entertainment to expand its summertime entertainment lineup, according to a city press release.
Comedy, dance, live music in any genre, performance art, puppeteers and other acts are all welcome to apply.
“We would love to have some blues, jazz, country or hip hop,” said Centennial Lakes Park General Manager Tiffany Bushland. “We have a popular lineup of recurring acts, but would like to add performances that Edina residents would enjoy or that would draw new visitors to our spectacular park.”
Performances must be family-friendly and performers need to supply their own equipment. This is an outdoor venue with performances under the cover of an amphitheater. Attendance varies greatly depending on the act, but averages around 350 people.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., features walking paths, public art, 10 acres of water, putting courses, paddle boats and lawn games in the summer.
The summer series traditionally consists of evening performances from 7-8 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, with children’s performances 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Payment is $150 for evening performances or $250 for children’s acts.
A committee will review all applications and select performers to invite to the series, which runs June through August.
Interested performers must fill out and submit the application at centenniallakespark.com by Jan. 31, 2022. See the application for more details.
