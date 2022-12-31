Edina is seeking a variety of performers for afternoon and evening entertainment at Centennial Lakes Park for summer 2023, including the park’s popular kid shows.
Comedy, dance, live music in any genre, performance art, puppeteers and other acts are all welcome to apply.
New this year, acts will apply to perform 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays during the Farmers Market held along the walkways of Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave.
A trial run of such performances in 2022 proved popular among shoppers, such as those who stopped by for a snack or meal from vendors and general park visitors.
Performers are also needed for evening shows on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays 7-8 p.m., and performances for children on Tuesdays and Thursdays 11-11:45 a.m.
Performances must be family-friendly, and performers must supply their own equipment. Stipends range from $150-$250, with more for some premium dates.
Centennial Lakes Park is the crown jewel of Edina’s parks, featuring walking paths, public art, 10 acres of water, putting courses, paddle boats and lawn games.
Interested performers must apply by Jan. 31, 2023. See the application for more details.
A committee will review all applications and select performers to invite. The performance season begins in June and ends in August.
For questions, email Assistant General Manager Chris Rotty at crotty@EdinaMN.gov or call 952-833-9583.
Application link: tinyurl.com/3v58skz5
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.