After a COVID-related hiatus, Richfield’s open streets event, PennFest, returns to Penn Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 19.
“Our vendors and community partners are very excited to return back to PennFest this year,” said Richfield recreation supervisor and PennFest coordinator Huy Nguyen. “We hope people will come out and have a great day.”
The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. along the Penn Avenue corridor in Richfield. The avenue will be closed to vehicles, with major intersections monitored by city police. Visitors are encouraged to visit the more than 50 vendors and community groups scheduled to be in attendance.
Mindful of COVID-19, the event promotes social distancing with adequate space provided between vendors. Visitors are encouraged to keep their distance from others of separate households. Masks will be encouraged, but not required.
“Given that this event is spread along 10 blocks of Penn Avenue, the city’s public health officials feel that visitors and vendors will have plenty of space to social distance,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said.
The event will include music and movement, with food trucks offering Tibetan momos, ice cream, waffles, tacos and more.
Minnesota Independent College and Community will be coordinating this year’s races in the morning, and in the afternoon the Special Olympics Minnesota’s Mobile Polar Plunge will take place.
The Pet Zone will be located near Woof Central at 63rd Street and Penn Avenue. The Pet Zone will feature vendors, resources and activities. A goat petting zoo will be visiting Richfield, along with some special contests and prizes for local furry friends. At 1:30 p.m. the Pet Zone will host a “Muttloaf” Eating Contest, followed by a Best Trick Contest at 3:30 p.m.
Penn Avenue businesses will also be celebrating the day, with specials and prizes featured along the corridor.
Volunteers are needed to help greet visitors and direct people along the corridor. If interested, email Huy Ngyuen at hngyuen@richfieldmn.gov, or calling 612-861-9396.
Information about the running events: shorturl.at/hlxGR.
Information about the Mobile Polar Plunge: shorturl.at/mrtCQ.
