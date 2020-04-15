The Edina Senior Center, Edina Community Education and Edina Library have come together to launch “Dear Edina: A Pen Pal Program” to keep the community connected while distance is at the forefront of today’s society.
“The goal of the program is to encourage socialization during an isolating time,” said Nicole Gorman, City of Edina Recreation Supervisor. “Our hope for the program is to curate an intergenerational connection between pen pals that will have lasting impacts on the lives of those involved.”
The program will be a traditional pen pal program in which letters are exchanged through the mail. As screens dominate activities done at home, the program aims to create an activity without a screen that still contributes to fostering one-on-one human connection.
Organizers will pair adults with young people in the community to share life experiences and perspectives and discover similarities. Adult participation will help alleviate loneliness and boredom and allow writers to take part in a purposeful activity in a safe way. Young people will have the opportunity to develop skills in reading, writing and handwriting, as well as build a relationship that supports child development and success.
A minimum of writing three letters is required. After the minimum is met, it’s up to the pen pals how much longer they want to continue writing to each other.
While being asked to stay home may continue in the coming weeks, making a new friend is only a letter away.
Sign up for the program online at https://bit.ly/applydearedina.
For more information about the Edina Senior Center, visit EdinaSeniorCenter.com.
