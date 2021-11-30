RI02coLWVelectricVehicles2.jpg

During a Nov. 20 presentation, Alan Wernke (center) describes the charging plugs and adapters for his Tesla Model 3 to (from left) Mary Supple, Carolyn Engeldinger, Maureen Scaglia, Bryan Kirchmann and Mike Supple.

For its most recent monthly meeting, the League of Women Voters Richfield hosted Alan Wernke, who provided a presentation about electric vehicles.

Wernke is a consultant working in the area of renewable energy systems, and has specific working and practical knowledge in the world of electric vehicle technology.

He recently traveled across the country in his 2021 Tesla Model 3.

In addition to his classroom presentation, Wernke provided on-site descriptions of the vehicle and ride-alongs to those attending the Nov. 20 program.

Wernke told those attending the presentation that the transportation sector in the United States accounts for approximately 30% of the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. He said the transition to electric vehicles, commonly referred to as EVs, could be a major factor in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Alan Wernke (standing, front of classroom) provided a presentation to community members at the League of Women Voters Richfield meeting at the My Credit Union Nov. 20

The presentation was made to the Richfield League of Women Voters because the group’s major focus this year is studying how Richfield residents and businesses can reduce their carbon footprint (carbon dioxide accounts for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions).

Wernke talked about the future of EVs in Minnesota, including what the state is doing to facilitate greater use of electric vehicles (tax credits, charging stations, requiring dealers to offer EVs), a comparison of EVs and gas-powered vehicles in terms of climate impact, plus the foundational information on the basic operation of EVs, the costs to operate, and how to travel with an EV.

In addition to the on-site classroom presentation and demonstrations, a question-and-answer session was also held.

LWV Richfield’s monthly meeting was held at My Credit Union in Richfield.

Alan Wernke provided ride-alongs in his Tesla Model 3 at the conclusion of his Nov. 20 presentation about electric vehicles at a League of Women Voters Richfield meeting.
