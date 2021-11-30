For its most recent monthly meeting, the League of Women Voters Richfield hosted Alan Wernke, who provided a presentation about electric vehicles.
Wernke is a consultant working in the area of renewable energy systems, and has specific working and practical knowledge in the world of electric vehicle technology.
He recently traveled across the country in his 2021 Tesla Model 3.
In addition to his classroom presentation, Wernke provided on-site descriptions of the vehicle and ride-alongs to those attending the Nov. 20 program.
Wernke told those attending the presentation that the transportation sector in the United States accounts for approximately 30% of the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. He said the transition to electric vehicles, commonly referred to as EVs, could be a major factor in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The presentation was made to the Richfield League of Women Voters because the group’s major focus this year is studying how Richfield residents and businesses can reduce their carbon footprint (carbon dioxide accounts for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions).
Wernke talked about the future of EVs in Minnesota, including what the state is doing to facilitate greater use of electric vehicles (tax credits, charging stations, requiring dealers to offer EVs), a comparison of EVs and gas-powered vehicles in terms of climate impact, plus the foundational information on the basic operation of EVs, the costs to operate, and how to travel with an EV.
In addition to the on-site classroom presentation and demonstrations, a question-and-answer session was also held.
LWV Richfield’s monthly meeting was held at My Credit Union in Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.