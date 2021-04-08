Stone & Johnson at Edinborough Dental in Edina has joined the Park Dental family, becoming its 47th Twin Cities’ location. The dental office, located at 3300 Edinborough Way, Suite 210, in the Edinborough Corporate Center, was acquired Jan. 31 and has been renamed Park Dental Edinborough Way.
Keith Johnson, the proprietor of Stone & Johnson and a practicing dentist for more than 40 years, will remain with Park Dental Edinborough Way. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and Bethel College. While Johnson practices all facets of general dentistry, he particularly enjoys offering his patients all facets of cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign treatment and dental implants. Outside of the office, he spends time with his wife and children, traveling, cooking, baking and enjoying a host of outdoor activities, according to a Park Dental press release.
Annette Dunford, a longtime Park Dental dentist, has also joined the Park Dental Edinborough Way team as of March 23. She has worked at Park Dental for the past 17 years, most recently at their Edina location in the Southdale Medical Center. Dunford graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and has a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from Methodist College in Fayetteville, N.C. She and her husband have two children and are active campers who especially enjoy exploring Minnesota along Lake Superior.
Both dentists are currently accepting new patients and welcome both adults and children.
Park Dental accepts most dental insurances including Delta Dental, HealthPartners, Cigna, MetLife and many more.
New and current patients can call the practice at 952-831-1112 or schedule a hygiene appointment and exam online at parkdental.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.