A parent registration night will be hosted 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Richfield High School auditorium, 7001 Harriet Ave.
All parents of current 8-11 grade students are invited to attend to learn important information on what the registration process entails.
Students will receive information in school over the next two weeks that will include course offerings.
Parents will learn more about the changes, courses, and programs at the high school next school year.
The schedule for the evening is as follows:
• 6:30 p.m.: DLI
• 7-8:30 p.m.: General session, with the opportunity to meet teachers
Info: Call 612-798-6000.
