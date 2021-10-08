The Edina Parent Leadership Council will host a School Board candidate forum at the Edina Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 9:25-11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions all attendees must wear masks. Attendance is limited to 50 people socially distanced in Board Room 348 and 50 people socially distanced with livestream and audio in Room 350. The forum can be viewed live on Edina Public Schools YouTube channel at YouTube.com/ISD273. After the event, video of the forum will be available on the Voter Resources page of the district website.
Entry to the Edina Community Center is at the Welcome Center, Door 3. Parking is available in the Red Lot and along Normandale Road. The Green Lot is not available for parking due to the arrival of students at South View and the Early Learning Center.
Candidates have been invited to participate in a Flipgrid video response format that will also be posted on the Voter Resources page. The candidates’ answers to three background questions will be posted for viewing on Oct. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.