The 29th-annual Parade of Boats, featuring radio-controlled boats of all types and sizes, will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., on the pond by Hughes Pavilion.
Attendees can grab a spot along the park’s central pond to see the parade, which includes miniature yachts, small battleships, model paddleboats and a boat full of Minions that is a favorite with children. Model boats also will be on display inside Hughes Pavilion.
Members of the Edina Model Yacht Club, which puts on the free event, will be available to answer questions about the model boats and the hobby. Club Commodore John Bertelsen said the group always welcomes new members or people interested in learning more about what the club does.
For more information on the event, call the park at 952-833-9580 or visit the Edina Model Yacht Club’s website, emyc.org. Learn more about Centennial Lakes Park at centenniallakespark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.