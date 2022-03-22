California-based Parachute, a home essentials brand, opened its largest-ever store last week at the Galleria in Edina.
The store, which sells bedding, bath ware, home decor and robes, opened March 11, according to a news release.
Parachute launched in 2014 by founder and CEO Ariel Kaye with an online-only limited collection of bedding. Since then, the brand has expanded to 15 brick-and-mortar locations and more products. The first store was opened in 2016 in Venice, California.
The new 4,000-square-foot store in Edina was intentionally designed to feel like “an inspiring comfort zone – with dedicated rooms to showcase specific product categories as you would see them in a real home,” the news release said.
The store includes a living area with a fireplace and seating, two bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, a nursery, and fitting rooms for the brand’s unisex bathrobes and loungewear collections. One-on-one design consultations are available to customers in-store and online.
“Ariel and her team specifically chose the Galleria for its great mix of fashion, home and beauty – where Ariel knew they would best connect with their customers as well as new adopters,” the news release said.
Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.