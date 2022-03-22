Parachute

Parachute, a home essentials brand, opened its largest-ever store at the Galleria. (Photo courtesy Parachute)

California-based Parachute, a home essentials brand, opened its largest-ever store last week at the Galleria in Edina.

The store, which sells bedding, bath ware, home decor and robes, opened March 11, according to a news release.

Parachute launched in 2014 by founder and CEO Ariel Kaye with an online-only limited collection of bedding. Since then, the brand has expanded to 15 brick-and-mortar locations and more products. The first store was opened in 2016 in Venice, California.

The new 4,000-square-foot store in Edina was intentionally designed to feel like “an inspiring comfort zone – with dedicated rooms to showcase specific product categories as you would see them in a real home,” the news release said.

The store includes a living area with a fireplace and seating, two bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, a nursery, and fitting rooms for the brand’s unisex bathrobes and loungewear collections. One-on-one design consultations are available to customers in-store and online.

“Ariel and her team specifically chose the Galleria for its great mix of fashion, home and beauty – where Ariel knew they would best connect with their customers as well as new adopters,” the news release said.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to parachutehome.com.

Load comments