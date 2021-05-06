(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
A free pantry was installed April 24 at 6501 16th Ave., Richfield, last week by the Justice For Jonathan group. The pantry, which is like a Little Free Library, except it contains food instead of books, was constructed by Janet Kuhnes, owner of Plant a Neighborhood Pantry in Lakeville. This was the fifth of Kuhnes’ pantries placed in Minnesota. Justice for Jonathan will maintain the pantry and all are welcome to give or take what they need.
