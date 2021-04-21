o'shaughnessy pantry

This pantry will be erected and dedicated at 6501 16th Ave., So., Richfield at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24. 

Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be establishing a “neighborhood pantry” at 6501 16th Ave., S., Richfield, 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24.

Cynthia Kuntz, the mother of Jonathan, said the pantry being established in her son’s memory is similar to the Little Free Libraries that dot communities in the area, except it is pantry items, not books, that are traded.

The pantry has been constructed by Janet Kuhnes, the owner of Plant a Neighborhood Pantry in Lakeville.

The event was originally scheduled to be held March 10, but Kuntz said the date was changed because of weather conditions.

Kuhnes builds the pantries in various shapes and sizes.

“The motto is, ‘Take what you need, give what you can,’” Kuntz said.

The pantry being placed in memory of Jonathan will be the fifth in Minnesota.

Kuntz said the location for the pantry needed to be as centrally located in the city as possible to allow “the community of Richfield to honor Jonathan.”

O’Shaughnessy was shot to death July 3, 2017, while walking home from a Richfield street dance. The murder of the 24-year-old is still unsolved.

Justice for Jonathan will maintain the pantry and all are welcome to give or take what they need. 

Info: Visit JusticeforJonathanMN.com.

