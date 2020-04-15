Hand wringing aside over the extension of Bloomington’s local emergency declaration, the early economic impact forecast of the coronavirus pandemic provided a far more sobering future.
The economic impact of the pandemic on Bloomington’s fiscal outlook was outlined by City Manager Jamie Verbrugge during the Bloomington City Council’s April 6 meeting. With most of the players participating via video conferencing, the council extended its local emergency designation through June 30, following Verbrugge’s summary of how the immediate and future loss of lodging and entertainment tax dollars would impact the city’s budget, both now and in the next two years.
The pandemic’s impact will affect Bloomington in ways neighboring cities won’t immediately experience due to the sharp drop in lodging taxes from Bloomington’s nearly 10,000 hotel rooms, as well as the loss of entertainment taxes generated by a variety of Mall of America businesses.
The city’s staff has analyzed several scenarios for how the state shutdown of non-essential businesses, and the decline of travel and lodging, will impact the city. The estimated impact to the city’s 2020 revenue is between $7.5 and $11.5 million, Verbrugge said. That’s more than 10% of the general fund’s operating budget, he noted.
Since voluntary and mandated closures have occurred, the monthly receipts in the hospitality industry have “dried up overnight,” Verbrugge said. Two hotels have closed during the pandemic while the rest have had occupancy rates between 4% and 30%. Verbrugge expected that one or two would reach a 20% occupancy rate last week, in part due to the contracts they have with airlines for staff lodging, he explained.
When the impact of the pandemic precautions begins to subside, the hospitality industry will be slow to recover, as it is unlikely that large gatherings will take place with an ongoing possibility of the virus still spreading. Attraction taxes will be slow to recover at Mall of America, Verbrugge said.
The city has a broad base of revenue and sound financial foundation, but the magnitude of the pandemic will affect the city’s financial picture, and city officials are already discussing with elected leaders how the state and federal government will respond to the regional impact of the pandemic. The mall is a $2 billion economic engine for the region, according to Verbrugge.
The mall and hotels are nearly 20% of the city’s tax base, and the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry will likely result in financial impacts to the overall tax base, with a disproportionate impact upon residential single-family taxpayers, potentially into 2022, he explained.
The economic impacts are not hyperbole or a scare tactic, Mayor Tim Busse said.
“It really is a sobering reality, he said.”
The forecast preceded the council’s extension of its emergency declaration through June 30.
The declaration can be rescinded, and it does not supersede the state’s orders affecting schools and non-essential businesses. The local emergency declaration adopted in March activates the city’s emergency operations plan, which puts emergency management functions into motion, Verbrugge said.
The city can move rapidly, sidestepping bidding processes, to obtain materials and supplies that may be needed to address the pandemic locally. The mayor and city manager have the authority to act in the absence of the council, Verbrugge noted.
The declaration does not affect the stay-at-home order of Gov. Tim Walz, doesn’t close businesses and doesn’t prevent activities from occurring prior to June 30. The initial declaration by the mayor, affirmed by the council, was valid through April 15. The decision to authorize a June 30 extension was based upon the projections coming from the governor’s office and Minnesota Department of Health. Although schools are only closed through May 1 at this point, “school may not return this year,” Verbrugge said, noting that the impact of such a decision would extend into early June.
Councilmember Jack Baloga asked what the city loses by not approving a shorter extension of the declaration, noting that the city received several inquiries about the need to extend the declaration to June 30.
City Attorney Melissa Manderschied said that a shorter extension was an option, but revisiting the extension prior to June 30 would require the city’s staff to replicate the notification process and legal work that goes into any extension.
Verbrugge said that the opposition to the extension appeared to largely be based upon the incorrect assumption the city was extending the stay-at-home and other orders beyond the state’s decision.
Although other members of the council expressed a willingness to consider approving a shorter extension, the council ultimately extended the declaration to June 30 by a unanimous vote.
Other impacts
The city has closed several buildings to public access, including Bloomington Civic Plaza, until further notice.
The closing of Creekside Community Center resulted in eight employees being laid off, according to Verbrugge. Other employees are on furlough, including employees of Bloomington Ice Garden and the city’s motor vehicle licensing center. Laid-off employees have a severed relationship with the city, although they have callback rights. Furloughed employees continue to be city employees who the city does not have work for at this time, Verbrugge explained.
Employees who are symptomatic or at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as employees facing difficulties due to school or child care closings, are eligible for paid leave as a result of a federal law enacted April 2, Verbrugge noted.
The city has approximately 110 employees who are working remotely since the pandemic began, joining others who were already working remotely in some capacity. More than 200 city employees can do so, Verbrugge said.
The fire department has also increased its duty crews, which results in firefighters being available for emergency response and to assist with other city needs. The department routinely staffs a weekday duty crew, and crews are available during the pandemic at all six stations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with three crews available 5-10 p.m. weeknights. Weekends also have 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. duty crews, Verbrugge said.
Updates of city closures, cancellations and modifications are available online at tr.im/b19.
