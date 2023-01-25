Richfield is making $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available for services and activities that help ease the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the community.
“We recognize that many of our community members are still feeling impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Urban, the city’s assistant community development director. “People have experienced reduced income, lost employment, housing instability, food insecurity, social isolation, poor mental health and other long-lasting impacts.”
The funds will be distributed to nonprofit organizations that serve economically disadvantaged residents in ways that help address the long-term burden of COVID-19 through programs, projects or activities. Work to improve healthy food access, housing security, safe living standards, economic stability or community building would all qualify under the terms of the program.
“It is important to our policymakers that we use some of these federal dollars to aid in the ongoing recovery of our community,” Urban noted. “We’ve done our best with each round of funding to try and make ground-level impacts in Richfield.”
The request for proposals and the application are available online at richfieldmn.gov/arpagrants. Applications are due 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.