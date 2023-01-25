Richfield is making $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available for services and activities that help ease the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the community.

“We recognize that many of our community members are still feeling impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Urban, the city’s assistant community development director. “People have experienced reduced income, lost employment, housing instability, food insecurity, social isolation, poor mental health and other long-lasting impacts.”

