A virtual run, walk and roll in support of the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center will be held in April.
Friends of PACER is organizing the free, virtual event open to schools, families, youth, businesses and individuals around the world. The Virtual Run, Walk, Roll Against Bullying launches April 1 and runs throughout the month.
“Our goal for the month is to reach 24,901 miles, which represents the earth’s circumference,” said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. “This collective effort is open to individuals and teams. Every mile contributed will move us one step closer to reaching our goal of circling the world to make it kinder, more accepting and more inclusive for all.”
Participants set a goal of miles they will reach by walking, running, rolling, strolling, biking, hiking or wheeling. While registration is free to allow everyone to participate, PACER encourages donations and fundraising at all levels. “All proceeds support the important work of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and help provide free resources to students, families and educators,” Hertzog noted.
Proceeds from event merchandise benefit the National Bullying Prevention Center. T-shirts are available for $25, bandanas for $10 and wristbands for $5. Or, all three items can be purchased for $30.
PACER Center of Bloomington aims to enhance the quality of life and expand opportunities for children, youth and young adults with disabilities and their families.
Info: pacer.org/rwr
