A classic mid-century modern home in the Countryside Neighborhood was recognized with the 2021 Edina Heritage Award at the May 18 City Council meeting.
The Suckow-Ziemer Residence at 5900 Olinger Blvd., owned by Steven Suckow and Holly Ziemer, was recognized for its architecture and details, which follow classic California Modern designs refined by Joseph Eichler and others. The house was built in 1966 by the Lundgren Company. Suckow and Ziemer purchased it in 2008.
“We are thrilled to present this award to an outstanding example of Mid-Century Modern architecture, specifically the architecture both inside and out,” Annie Schilling, chair of the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission, said in a press release. “The current owners took the restoration and attention to detail to the next level when they turned their attention to the distinguishing courtyard feature.”
The previous owners restored interior elements including exposed post and beam construction, board ceilings and slab flooring. In 2019, Suckow and Ziemer restored and refined the home’s courtyard, a distinguishing feature of Mid-Century Modern homes.
“Our Realtor, Tim Hyde, knew we were interested in modern design and suggested we take a look at the house,” Suckow said. “Once we did, we fell in love with it. It is everything this style was designed to create – warm, engaging spaces that are human scale and make intuitive sense. The courtyard is central to the experience of the house, so we wanted it to be a reflection of the style, but also energize the livability of the home.”
The plantings, while primarily native to Minnesota, emphasize a Japanese-inspired design, offering a variety of shapes, textures and colors over four seasons.
The plants create a natural setting complemented by blue-stone paving, the press release said. The courtyard connects the interior of this mid-century modern home with the outdoors.
Mayor Jim Hovland quipped that the home “looked like something out of Palm Springs, California” and said it was “beautifully maintained.”
The Edina Heritage Award has been presented annually during Heritage Preservation Month since 2003.
For more information, visit edinamn.gov/heritageaward.
