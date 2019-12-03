The Edina Fire Department was called to the 5600 block of Wooddale Avenue at 7:56 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, after a neighbor called 911 reporting the smell of smoke and hearing their neighbor’s smoke alarms sound.

Firefighters arrived to a working fire and were able to contain it to a wall on the back of the home. While the majority of the damage was limited to that area, the first floor of the home sustained minor smoke damage.

There were no injuries.

The fire is suspected to have started from an overloaded exterior circuit.

“With people plugging in more things than ever before, it’s especially important to remember not to overload circuits,” said Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan. “If you’re using an extension cord or power strip, be mindful about what you’re using them for; follow the manufacturer’s instructions so that you don’t overload the circuit.”

Hanrahan also reminds residents to inspect cords for damage before using them, keep extension cords clear of snow and standing water and to not plug extension cords into one another or power strips. He also said not to use an extension cord or power strip with heaters or fans, because the cords can overheat and result in a fire.

The Edina Fire Department was assisted by the Edina Police Department and received mutual aid from the Richfield Fire and St. Louis Park fire departments.

