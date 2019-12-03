The Edina Fire Department was called to the 5600 block of Wooddale Avenue at 7:56 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, after a neighbor called 911 reporting the smell of smoke and hearing their neighbor’s smoke alarms sound.
Firefighters arrived to a working fire and were able to contain it to a wall on the back of the home. While the majority of the damage was limited to that area, the first floor of the home sustained minor smoke damage.
There were no injuries.
The fire is suspected to have started from an overloaded exterior circuit.
“With people plugging in more things than ever before, it’s especially important to remember not to overload circuits,” said Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan. “If you’re using an extension cord or power strip, be mindful about what you’re using them for; follow the manufacturer’s instructions so that you don’t overload the circuit.”
Hanrahan also reminds residents to inspect cords for damage before using them, keep extension cords clear of snow and standing water and to not plug extension cords into one another or power strips. He also said not to use an extension cord or power strip with heaters or fans, because the cords can overheat and result in a fire.
The Edina Fire Department was assisted by the Edina Police Department and received mutual aid from the Richfield Fire and St. Louis Park fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.