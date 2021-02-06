The Pond House of Bloomington will host outdoor winter games this weekend.

Games such as “Fox and Geese,” “Hide the Hankie” and “Native American Snow Snakes” will be offered, weather permitting, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

The afternoon will include a recounting of stories about the Pond brothers falling through the ice on Lake Harriet and the Minnesota River.

Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

