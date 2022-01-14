Outdoor sledding featuring a wooden toboggan is planned this weekend at Bloomington’s Pond-Dakota Mission Park.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own sled or try an old-fashioned toboggan on one of the park’s snowy slopes. A campfire will be available 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the park, 401 E. 104th St.

Tours of the historic Pond House will not be available due to the city’s pandemic restrictions.

Info: tinyurl.com/gideonhouse

