The ice at Centennial Lakes Park and outdoor skating rinks in Edina’s neighborhood parks have opened for the season.
Twelve neighborhood parks have hockey and leisure rinks, warming houses and restrooms:
• Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd.
• Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
• Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
• Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Ave.
• Highlands Park, 5200 Doncaster Way
• Lewis Park, 7300 Cahill Road
• Normandale Park, 6501 Warren Ave. S.
• Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
• Strachauer Park, 6200 Beard Ave.
• Todd Park, 4429 Vandervork Ave. S.
• Walnut Ridge Park, 5801 Londonderry Road
• Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave. S.
• A leisure rink will be open during daylight hours at Wooddale Park, 4500 W. 50th St. Lighting and restrooms are not available at this rink.
Warming house hours for rinks in neighborhood parks generally are 4-9:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting.
Hockey rinks have reduced open skating hours Monday through Thursday, as they serve as host locations for youth hockey practices and league play. Visit EdinaMN.gov/OutdoorRinks to see schedules.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave., has 10 acres of ice. Hughes Pavilion at the park’s main entrance offers concessions and skate rentals and serves as a warming house. Skating and warming house hours, weather permitting, generally are noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays. Hours vary due to conditions and holidays.
Rentals and concessions have different hours; visit CentennialLakesPark.com for details and ice status.
Bring your own skates and skating is free at these outdoor rinks.
Indoor skating is available at Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, for a fee. Visit BraemarArena.com for open skating times.
Outdoor rinks are closed for extreme weather or unstable ice. Sign up for text updates in neighborhood parks by texting the word CLOSURES to 844-682-9232 or visit EdinaMN.gov/OutdoorRinks.
