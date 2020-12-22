Outdoor skating rinks in 14 Edina parks will open Monday, Dec. 28, a date that was changed from Dec. 26 due to the weather.
The neighborhood parks with rinks:
• Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd.
• Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
• Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
• Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Ave.
• Highlands Park, 5200 Doncaster Way
• Lewis Park, 7300 Cahill Road
• Normandale Park, 6501 Warren Ave. S.
• Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
• Strachauer Park, 6200 Beard Ave.
• Todd Park, 4429 Vandervork Ave. S.
• Walnut Ridge Park, 5801 Londonderry Road
• Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave. S.
Rink hours vary but will generally be noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays. Holidays may affect these hours, so visit edinaparks.com to check hours before heading to the rink.
Each skating location has a hockey rink and a pleasure skating rink, plus a warming house. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state orders from Gov. Tim Walz, shelter buildings will not be available until further notice. Outside benches will be available for changing skates and skaters should dress appropriately for the weather.
New this year, there will be a pop-up rink at Yancey Park, 5520 Hansen Road, and Wooddale Park, 4500 W. 50th St.
Lighting and restrooms will not be available and limited maintenance will be done at these rinks.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave., requires thicker ice over the ponds for safety. Skating there is anticipated to open shortly after Christmas and will follow state guidelines. This season will look different due to COVID-19, without skate rentals or concessions, as Hughes Pavilion will remain closed until further notice. Additional outdoor seating will be added for people to change skates. Please check the Centennial Lakes Park website, centenniallakespark.com, Facebook page or call 952-833-9586 for updates.
To view and register for special skating events this season, visit edinamn.maxgalaxy.net.
In the event of a rink closure due to extreme cold or unstable ice, updates will be posted at edinaparks.com. Or you can text the word “closures” to 57838 to sign up for text updates. For updates on Centennial Lakes Park, visit its Facebook page or text “Centennial” to 57838.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.