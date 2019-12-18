Outdoor skating rinks in 12 Edina parks are now open. Each skating park has a hockey rink and a pleasure skating rink plus a warming house.
Skating re-opens this season at the newly restored Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd. The project included rebuilding the hockey rink, new lighting and the construction of a new shelter building.
The 11 other neighborhood parks with rinks:
• Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
• Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
• Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Ave.
• Highlands Park, 5200 Doncaster Way
• Lewis Park, 7300 Cahill Road
• Normandale Park, 6501 Warren Ave. S.
• Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
• Strachauer Park, 6200 Beard Ave.
• Todd Park, 4429 Vandervork Ave. S.
• Walnut Ridge Park, 5801 Londonderry Road
• Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave. S.
Rink hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 1-8 p.m. Sundays. During rink hours, an attendant is on duty. Special hours apply during the holiday break. Visit EdinaParks.com for details.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave., requires thicker ice over the ponds for safety. Skating there could open as early as Friday, Dec. 20. Check the Centennial Lakes Park Facebook page or call 952-833-9586 for updates. Centennial Lakes Park offers rentals of skates and ice sleds plus a concession stand. There is no charge for skating time. Rentals open at 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays, and noon Sundays.
Special events this skating season include free cocoa and cookies at Cornelia School Park from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27; Family Skate Night at Pamela Park 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and the Winter Ice Festival at Centennial Lakes Park 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
In the event of a rink closure due to extreme cold or unstable ice, updates will be posted at EdinaParks.com. Or, text the word CLOSURES to 57838 to sign up for text updates. For updates on Centennial Lakes Park, visit its Facebook page or text CENTENNIAL to 57838.
For more information, visit EdinaParks.com.
