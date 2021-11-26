The annual tree lot run by the Our Lady of Grace Men’s Club will be open for the next few weeks.

The lot, located at 5071 Eden Ave., will be open weekdays 4-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locally grown trees are sold by an all-volunteer staff.

The lot will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, Nov. 26, hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

