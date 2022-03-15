The Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Men’s Club will host its 13th-annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, April 8, 5-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Ave., Edina.

The fish fry, led by an all-volunteer group from the Men’s Club, the Our Lady of Grace Service Club and its youth groups, includes a meal and live music.

The meal includes Tin Fish-battered cod, pasta, coleslaw, baked potato, bread and butter, and cake, according to a news release.

In reference to the church’s own pastor, the event will also feature Father Kevin Finnegan’s Pub, which, for an additional charge, will have Guinness on tap, microbrews and wine.

Live music and drive-thru service will also be available.

The Men’s Club is “actively planning to make this ‘the Best Lenten Fish Fry in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area.’ We anticipate serving over 2,500 meals,” the news release said.

The cost to attend the event is $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

