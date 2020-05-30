Michelle Linvingston, Treehouse

Michelle Livingston leads a session for Treehouse, a program that seeks to “end hopelessness” among teens. The program has recently found a home in Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina. (Submitted photo)

A faith-based youth organization has brought its “mission to end hopelessness among teens” to Edina.

Treehouse, which has a presence in seven states, is setting up shop at Christ Presbyterian Church, but for now is conducting its mission remotely through teleconferencing and social media due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization offers support groups, mentoring and a program akin to a church youth group with lessons rooted in Bible study.

Michelle Livingston, area director for Treehouse, has been busy recruiting volunteers and surveying community members since early this year as she searches for gaps in services the organization might fill. Depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders and isolation are all maladies that reach all parts of the socioeconomic spectrum, and with COVID-19, “it just kind of compounds the problem,” Livingston said.

Treehouse employs a “grace-based approach” she explained. “We meet kids where they’re at.”

Ninety percent of the teens who use the organization’s offerings aren’t religious, Livingston added. “If kids aren’t interested in it, we don’t force it on them,” she said.

The message of Treehouse, Livingston said, boils down to unconditional love: “We say that you’re loveable, you’re capable, you’re loved without strings attached and you have a future.”

To learn more about Treehouse, contact Livingston at 612-419-1483 or email her at mlivingston@treehousehope.org.

– Compiled by Andrew Wig

