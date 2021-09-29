The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will perform this weekend for the first in more than a year as it presents its “Celebrations” concert.
The performance is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Gideon Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington.
Under the direction of Conductor Manny Laureano, the concert will include a performance of Johannes Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture.” Principal horn player Rebecca Jyrkas will perform music by Richard Strauss and the orchestra will perform “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older. Tickets at the door are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors. Student tickets are free with a student ID.
Tickets area available online at bloomingtonsymphony.org/tickets or by calling 952-948-6506.
