The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of two composers this weekend in Bloomington.
The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in the Gideon Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington.
Under the direction of Conductor Manny Laureano, “The Storyteller and the Poet” concert will feature violinist Michael Sutton. The orchestra will perform William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony” and Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Concerto for Violin in D Major.”
Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older. Tickets at the door are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors. Student tickets are free with a student ID.
Audience members are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the concert. Full details are available at the orchestra’s website.
Tickets are available online at bloomingtonsymphony.org/tickets or by calling 952-948-6506.
