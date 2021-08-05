COVID-19 protocols have returned, including at Bloomington Civic Plaza, but Bloomington’s public health administrator had an optimistic outlook about the recent trends in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Estimating that 76% of Bloomington residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, Public Health Administrator Nick Kelley told the Bloomington City Council at its Aug. 2 meeting that although there may be an increase in hospitalizations or deaths within the community as a result of the spread of the pandemic’s Delta variant, “it won’t be at the magnitude that we’ve seen in previous peaks with COVID-19.”
Despite the optimistic outlook, Bloomington Civic Plaza is requiring all visitors 2 and older to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks were in use by those attending the council meeting, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public health guidance update, Kelley said. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings where substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 is taking place, he added.
The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50-99 new cases per 100,000 people during the past seven days, and high transmission as 100 or more new cases during that period. The CDC analyzes cases at the county level, and as of that afternoon, Hennepin County’s count was 65 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to Kelley.
“We’re seeing cases rise rapidly, and fall rapidly,” Kelley said. If the trend holds, Kelley anticipates Hennepin County’s rate to remain above 50 new cases per day for a relatively short period of time, he noted.
The Delta variant is the dominant COVID-19 variant in Minnesota and the United States. It spreads quicker and may have increased severity. It is also responsible for an increase in vaccine breakthrough cases, meaning a fully vaccinated person is infected with the coronavirus, Kelley explained.
“This is to be expected, as the number of fully vaccinated individuals grows daily, and breakthrough cases are appearing in areas of substantial or high transmission,” he said.
There’s evidence that vaccinated individuals with immune compromising conditions may have reduced protection from the virus. “I would expect this will lead to boosters for some populations down the road,” Kelley said. Booster shots of the vaccine have not been recommended or authorized to this point, he added.
Although the headlines regarding the Delta variant have been alarming, “The data is actually reassuring,” Kelley said.
The COVID-19 vaccines are doing their job, preventing nearly all deaths and “almost all hospitalizations, in most cases, among fully vaccinated individuals,” according to Kelley.
Breakthrough cases among symptomatic or asymptomatic vaccinated individuals may be as infectious as cases among unvaccinated individuals, prompting the recommendation that vaccinated individuals wear masks in areas of substantial or high transmission because the risk of breakthrough cases increases, he explained.
Although 76% of eligible residents are vaccinated, a portion of the population remains unvaccinated, including all children 11 and younger, Kelley said.
Wearing a mask correctly is one way to manage the risk of exposure. The first step to minimizing the risk: “That starts with being vaccinated,” he said.
As mask requirements have been lifted in recent months, the return of mask protocols is not ideal, Kelley said, noting that masks are a mitigation strategy that temporarily adds another layer of protection during a dynamic situation.
He suggested that mask mandates, on top of air quality issues pertaining to wildfire smoke in the air and many days of extreme heat, have caused people stress. “Once the smoke clears, go spend some time outside in our beautiful community, where you can take your mask off,” Kelley said.
“This is a temporary change,” he added. “And it’s something that we can do to protect each other in our community.”
That change was implemented the day of the council meeting. City Manager Jamie Verbrugge is responsible for determining the mask policy for the city’s facilities, and that decision is made based upon CDC recommendations and consultation with Kelley, according to Assistant City Manager Kris Wilson.
Case trends indicated that the infection rate was increasing the previous week, and advisories were sent to the city’s staff on Monday morning regarding the policy change. Advisories were sent to council members as well in advance of that evening’s meetings, Wilson noted following the council meeting.
The policy applies to the city’s indoor facilities, but not outdoor facilities or amenities. It does not apply to other buildings within Bloomington, she added.
Vaccines
Vaccines are available in the community. Bloomington Public Health scheduled a weekly clinic, and many health care providers, as well as local pharmacies, have vaccines available. Mall of America is also hosting a vaccine clinic, and area vaccination sites can be identified online at vaccine.gov, according to Kelley. The website searches by zip code, and allows users to choose which vaccine manufacturers to include in the search, he noted.
Updates regarding the city’s protocols and other pandemic resources and information are available online at tr.im/covidinfo.
