bloomington fire department bfd 2021
Buy Now

Mady Wynn, 2, of Bloomington aims a fire hose with the help of Bloomington Firefighter Eric Peterson Oct. 9 at Fire Station No. 3, the city’s new east side fire station that opened in July 2020. The hosework was part of the annual Fire Prevention Week open house, featuring activities, demonstrations and displays from the fire, police and public works departments. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments