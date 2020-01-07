With decisions about enrollment being made this spring by parents, the Richfield School District will host open houses at district elementary schools in January.
While inviting parents to spend time at area schools, the Richfield website states: “Visit our schools for yourself and discover what makes Richfield great! Nothing will tell you more about our schools than walking down the hall, visiting with the principal or attending a school event. We welcome you to our schools and our community.”
Each of our elementary schools is hosting an open house in January:
- Centennial Elementary, Thursday, Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m.
- Richfield STEM School, Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m.
- Richfield Dual Language School, Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m.
- Sheridan Hills Elementary, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5:30 p.m.
The entire family is invited to attend, and no RSVP is required.
The Enrollment Center is located in the Central Education Building, 7145 Harriet Ave. S., Door 5, Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.