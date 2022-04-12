Members of the Edina community are invited to participate in a community engagement event centered around the theme of “One Town, One Family” April 14.
The gathering is for any Edina resident who seeks to “help reimagine, define and create an inclusive Edina community,” an Edina Public Schools news release said.
“Attendees will engage in conversations about current realities, and gain deeper understanding about issues and challenges in the community. Together, participants will co-create a vision and action plan, and will help to navigate and lead change to create an Edina community where everyone belongs,” the news release said.
The release notes that all Edina residents are encouraged to participate, including students, families, community leaders, district staff, Edina Chamber of Commerce staff, Rotary members, city administrators, elected officials, business leaders and representatives from various organizations.
The city of Edina, the Edina Chamber of Commerce, the Edina Community Foundation and Edina Schools are sponsors of the event, in partnership with the YMCA of the North UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence.
The first “One Town, One Family” community conversation will be held Thursday, April 14, 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the Edina High School cafeteria. Light refreshments will be served.
