A lifelong Bloomington resident and former Bloomington School Board member has announced his candidacy for a Bloomington City Council at-large seat.
In his video announcement, Ricardo Oliva said he “looks forward to serving our community by bringing a fresh perspective to the City Council.”
Oliva said his interest in the City Council began in 2019 when the council was considering Valley View Park as the destination for a new community center, and was piqued in 2020 “as our community dealt with the fallout from the rioting in Minneapolis and the effects of a global pandemic.”
Oliva said his philosophy of government includes balancing the needs of the many with individual liberty, treating all people equally and with respect, and managing resources in a way that is fiscally responsible. He said his priorities include public safety and infrastructure, working toward a common good and supporting community values.
Oliva noted he is not seeking any political or organizational endorsement for the nonpartisan position.
Information about his campaign is available online at olivacitycouncil.com.
Oliva will challenge incumbent Nathan Coulter, who has announced he is seeking reelection to his at-large council seat. This November’s ballot will also include the city’s District 3 seat, held by Jack Baloga, and District 4 seat, held by Patrick Martin. Four seats on the Bloomington School Board are on November’s ballot, as well.
