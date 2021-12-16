Poster contest

From left to right, Lilah Mairose and Paige Hesby pose with their posters with their art teacher, Amy Slack. (Submitted photo)

The Edina Lions Club announced the winner of its annual Peace Poster Contest as Paige Hesby, 11, a student at Our Lady of Grace School in Edina.

She was chosen as the 2021-22 contest’s winner from a field of 55 students.

The Edina Lions sponsors the Peace Poster Contest every year as part of the International Lions’ version of the contest.

The contest is intended to allow students to “express their visions of peace through art and creativity,” a news release said.

This year’s theme was “We Are All Connected,” celebrating what has kept communities around the world connected to each other.

These connections were the focus of the contest, with the Lions inviting students to “envision, explore and visually express” them, the news release said.

The District Lions Governor, Kristine Birdick, and some community members worked to choose the winner.

Lilah Mairose, also a student at Our Lady of Grace School, was chosen as the runner-up in the contest.

Both of the students are in Amy Slack’s art class, the news release noted.

