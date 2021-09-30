The delayed celebration for the renovation of the Old Cedar Avenue bridge will take place this weekend in Bloomington.
The renovation of the 100-year-old bridge and improvements at the trailhead will be commemorated 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Musical entertainment, a food truck and activities are planned at the trailhead, 9898 Old Cedar Ave., throughout the afternoon, with Mayor Tim Busse speaking at 2 p.m.
The pedestrian bridge that once carried traffic over Long Meadow Lake was one of two bridges that were the primary connection between Bloomington and Burnsville. After being closed for more than a decade, the bridge was rehabilitated as part of improvements in the area, which is managed by the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
Parking will not be available at the bridge during the celebration. Shuttle buses will run from the wildlife refuge’s visitor center, 3815 American Blvd. E., approximately every 15 minutes from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Bike racks will be available at the trailhead.
Info: tr.im/bridge2
