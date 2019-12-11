The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is accepting nominations for the 2019 Mike Siitari Officer of the Year Award.
The Crime Prevention Fund recognizes an Edina police officer each year who has gone above and beyond the call of duty on the job. City staff and community members are encouraged to submit nominations for Edina officers who demonstrated exceptional service in 2019. Individuals eligible for nomination must be current police officers for the Edina Police Department.
For more than 45 years, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund has supported and provided funds to the police department as a community partner. The organization has presented an award annually since 2011 to recognize exceptional officers deserving of special recognition. The Officer of the Year Award is named after Mike Siitari, who served as police chief from 1999 to 2009 during his 31-year tenure with the Edina Police Department. Members of the Edina Crime Prevention Fund select winners. Past recipients of the award include Officers Dave Lindman, Jake Heckert and Mike Seeger; Detectives Mike Lutz, Erik Amundson and Joel Moore; and Sgt. Kevin Rofidal.
To nominate a candidate, submit the name of the officer and a few sentences describing the nominee’s achievements. Nominations are due 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Winners will be announced on the Edina Crime Prevention Fund website at EdinaCrimeFund.org and recognized at an Edina City Council meeting. Send written nominations for the award to Julie Norgren at jnorgren@EdinaMN.gov or the Edina Crime Prevention Fund; Re: Officer of the Year; 4801 W. 50th St.; Edina, MN 55424.
For more information, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
