Award presented by Minnesota Police Chiefs Association
For his actions on the night of Jan. 18, 2021, Richfield Police Officer Dylan Schultz was nominated for and won the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s Life Saver Award.
He was presented with the award at the association’s annual conference April 6 in Duluth.
On that January evening, Schultz and other officers from the Richfield Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the city. When they arrived on the scene they quickly located the victim of the shooting. The male victim was on his hands and knees in a pool of his own blood. Officers quickly cleared the apartment for any potential threats and immediately started administering aid.
Schultz, a veteran of the United States Army and a tactical medic for the SWAT Team, applied pressure to the victim’s gunshot wound near the left temple. After wrapping the wound, he inserted a nasal pharyngeal airway into the victim’s left nostril to create an airway and administer oxygen.
“Officer Schultz’s ability to stay calm amongst the chaos played an integral role in this incident,” said Police Chief Jay Henthorne. “His experiences in the Army and the SWAT Team allowed him to think beyond the normal level of first responder care to save a life.”
Richfield officers worked feverishly to provide life-saving measures until Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics arrived. The victim was then transported to HCMC for further medical care.
“The injury suffered by the gunshot victim was severe,” explained HCMC Battalion Chief of Operations Mike Trullinger. “The actions provided by Officer Schultz and the rest of the RPD gave the patient the best chance for survival.”
The victim from the call is still alive today because of the efforts of Officer Schultz and his fellow Richfield police officers.
“The RPD does an exemplary job keeping us healthy and safe, here in Richfield,” remarked Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez. “Officer Schultz’s award is indicative of the great work done by all of our officers. They are truly willing to go the extra mile in all situations. And, in this case, it led to a life being saved.”
- Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department.
